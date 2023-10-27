FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried Testifies in Fraud Trial

as a result of a multi-billion dollar bank run sparked by reports that it spent customer funds on risky investments in then-CEO Sam Bankman-Fried’s investing company, Alameda Research. In December 2022,. Bankman-Fried pleaded not guilty to seven criminal charges, including wire fraud, conspiracy to commit wire fraud, conspiracy to commit securities fraud, conspiracy to commit commodities fraud, and conspiracy to commit money laundering.
Bankman-Fried took the stand Friday following a dry run Thursday in front of federal Judge Lewis Kaplan and attorneys on both sides of his fraud case. Kaplan barred the former billionaire from pinning several of his alleged missteps on advice from his company’s lawyers, but otherwise let him speak widely about his experience as head of the now-bankrupt crypto exchange.
Taking the stand in his own defense in his criminal fraud trial, the 31-year-old Bankman-Fried explained that FTX’s risk-management structure came unwound, but he attempted to couch that as a failure that resulted because the company had grown too rapidly.FTX crypto founder Sam Bankman-Fried was rebuked by the judge multiple times while testifying in his fraud and money laundering trial on Friday. headtopics.com
United States District Judge Lewis Kaplan interrupted Bankman-Fried several times during his testimony for giving long, rambling answers in response to defense attorney Mark Cohen's questions. At one point, Kaplan rejected Bankman-Fried's definition of market manipulation, telling the jury, “You will take what I say manipulation means," according to the Washington Post.
