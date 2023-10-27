FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried Testifies in Fraud Trial

as a result of a multi-billion dollar bank run sparked by reports that it spent customer funds on risky investments in then-CEO Sam Bankman-Fried’s investing company, Alameda Research. In December 2022,. Bankman-Fried pleaded not guilty to seven criminal charges, including wire fraud, conspiracy to commit wire fraud, conspiracy to commit securities fraud, conspiracy to commit commodities fraud, and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

Bankman-Fried took the stand Friday following a dry run Thursday in front of federal Judge Lewis Kaplan and attorneys on both sides of his fraud case. Kaplan barred the former billionaire from pinning several of his alleged missteps on advice from his company’s lawyers, but otherwise let him speak widely about his experience as head of the now-bankrupt crypto exchange.

Taking the stand in his own defense in his criminal fraud trial, the 31-year-old Bankman-Fried explained that FTX’s risk-management structure came unwound, but he attempted to couch that as a failure that resulted because the company had grown too rapidly.FTX crypto founder Sam Bankman-Fried was rebuked by the judge multiple times while testifying in his fraud and money laundering trial on Friday. headtopics.com

United States District Judge Lewis Kaplan interrupted Bankman-Fried several times during his testimony for giving long, rambling answers in response to defense attorney Mark Cohen's questions. At one point, Kaplan rejected Bankman-Fried's definition of market manipulation, telling the jury, “You will take what I say manipulation means," according to the Washington Post.

White House Defense Of James Biden’s $200,000 Payment To Joe Biden Not Backed Up By Bank Records, James Comer Says Judge at Trump’s NY civil fraud trial slams hand on bench, loses his cool during testimony: ‘This is ridiculous!’ headtopics.com

Read more:

AllSidesNow »

FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried plans to testify at his fraud trial in New York CityAttorney Mark Cohen said during a conference call between lawyers and the Manhattan federal court judge that Bankman-Fried will take the stand after three other defense witnesses testify beginning Thursday. Read more ⮕

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried kicks off fraud trial defense caseFTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried kicks off fraud trial defense case Read more ⮕

Sam Bankman-Fried trial live updates: FTX founder expected to testifyFormer FTX exec rips SBF's spending as 'excessive' Read more ⮕

Sam Bankman-Fried Trial: Updates From the Courtroom as FTX Founder Set to TestifySam Bankman-Fried faces multiple fraud charges in the collapse of his cryptocurrency firm FTX. Bankman-Fried will testify in his defense. Read more ⮕

Sam Bankman-Fried jury to hear FTX founder's testimony in fraud trialSam Bankman-Fried jury to hear FTX founder's testimony in fraud trial Read more ⮕

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried testifies at his fraud trialFTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried has begun testifying at his fraud trial, saying the innovative business he hoped would move the cryptocurrency ecosystem forward ended up doing the opposite and customers were hurt. Read more ⮕