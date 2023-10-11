FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried didn't think rules applied to him, ex-girlfriend says

Former crypto hedge fund Alameda Research CEO Caroline Ellison departs the trial of former FTX Chief Executive Sam Bankman-Fried who is facing fraud charges over the collapse of the bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange, at Federal Court in New York City, Oct. 10, 2023.

On the witness stand for a second day Wednesday, Ellison walked the jury through Alameda balance sheets which, by October 2022, showed Bankman-Fried's private hedge fund owed FTX customers nearly $14 billion.

"We had a lot of risk on and we owed a lot of money to FTX customers," Ellison said. "We had no way to repay it." She said Bankman-Fried thought about trying to raise money from Mohammed bin Salman, the Saudi crown prince, or by selling shares in FTX, which would collapse in bankruptcy the following month, in November 2022."I was in a state of dread. I was thinking, worrying, imagining every day what would happen if people tried to withdraw too much money at one time," she said. headtopics.com

To shore up Alameda's precarious financial position Bankman-Fried told Ellison to repay Alameda's loans with money it borrowed surreptitiously from FTX customers, she testified Wednesday."How?" prosecutor Danielle Sassoon asked.

By that point, Alameda had taken about $10 billion from FTX and Ellison said she worried its lender, Genesis, would find out. "We had been borrowing increasing amounts of money from FTX customers and I didn't want Genesis to know that," Ellison said. "I didn't want Genesis or others to know that Alameda was borrowing a lot of money from FTX. headtopics.com

Ellison also described a "large bribe to Chinese government officials to get some of our trading accounts unlocked." Alameda had two trading accounts worth about a billion dollars on exchanges based in China, which were both frozen in 2021 as part of a Chinese government investigation into money laundering.

