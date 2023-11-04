HEAD TOPICS

FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried Convicted of Fraud in $10 Billion Scheme

fox32news1 min.

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried has been convicted of fraud in a scheme that defrauded customers and investors of at least $10 billion. This marks a significant downfall for Bankman-Fried, who had previously testified before Congress and had dreams of running for president.

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried has been convicted of fraud in a scheme that defrauded customers and investors of at least $10 billion. After a monthlong trial, a New York jury rejected Bankman-Fried's claims of innocence and found him guilty. The former billionaire turned his customers' accounts into his personal piggy bank, causing up to $14 billion to disappear

. This marks a significant downfall for Bankman-Fried, who had previously testified before Congress and had dreams of running for president

United States Headlines

Write Comment

Thank you for your comment. Your comment will be published after being reviewed.
Please try again later.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

ABC7NY: FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried found guilty in federal fraud and conspiracy trialSam Bankman-Fried has been found guilty as charged at his federal fraud and conspiracy trial.
Source: ABC7NY | Read more »

KIRO7SEATTLE: FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried found guilty of fraud chargesA jury has convicted FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried of defrauding cryptocurrency customers, according to The Associated Press.
Source: KIRO7Seattle | Read more »

ABC: FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried found guilty in federal fraud and conspiracy trialHe could face a sentence of up to 110 years in prison.
Source: ABC | Read more »

ABC7: FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried found guilty in federal fraud and conspiracy trialSam Bankman-Fried has been found guilty as charged at his federal fraud and conspiracy trial.
Source: ABC7 | Read more »

ABC7NEWSBAYAREA: FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried found guilty in federal fraud and conspiracy trialSam Bankman-Fried has been found guilty as charged at his federal fraud and conspiracy trial.
Source: abc7newsbayarea | Read more »

WSJ: Sam Bankman-Fried Found Guilty of Fraud in FTX CollapseNew York federal jury finds him guilty of stealing billions of dollars from crypto exchange’s customers
Source: WSJ | Read more »