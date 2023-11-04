FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried Convicted of Fraud in $10 Billion Scheme

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried has been convicted of fraud in a scheme that defrauded customers and investors of at least $10 billion. After a monthlong trial, a New York jury rejected Bankman-Fried's claims of innocence and found him guilty. The former billionaire turned his customers' accounts into his personal piggy bank, causing up to $14 billion to disappear

. This marks a significant downfall for Bankman-Fried, who had previously testified before Congress and had dreams of running for president

