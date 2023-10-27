FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried acknowledges in court that customers were hurt but denies fraud

In this courtroom sketch, FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried is questioned during his trial in Manhattan federal court, Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023, in New York.

In this courtroom sketch, FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried, right, is cross-examined by Assistant US Attorney Danielle Sassoon, left, in Manhattan federal court, Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023, in New York. (Elizabeth Williams via AP)

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried arrives at Manhattan federal court, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File)Asked by his lawyer, Mark Cohen, if he defrauded anyone or took customers’ funds, Bankman-Fried answered, “No I did not.” headtopics.com

The California entrepreneur has pleaded not guilty to conspiracy charges accusing him of diverting billions of dollars from his clients and investors to make risky investments, buy luxury housing, engage in a star-studded publicity campaign, and make large political and charitable donations.

He described himself as “somewhat introverted naturally,” but explained that he accidentally became the face of FTX when several interviews “ended up going better than I thought they would.” Bankman-Fried also blamed himself for the breakdown of his on-and-off romantic relationship with Caroline Ellison, Alameda’s chief executive, saying “I didn’t have the time or the energy to put in what I think she wanted from a relationship.” headtopics.com

Bankman-Fried, wearing a suit and tie in court and short hair, said he frequently wore shorts and T-shirts because he found them comfortable. As for the scattered long hair he had until weeks ago, he said: “I was busy and lazy and didn’t bother getting haircuts for long periods of time.”

