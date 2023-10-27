FTX founder acknowledges customers, others got hurt

In this courtroom sketch, FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried testifies while Judge Lewis Kaplan, left, stands, in Manhattan federal court, Friday, Oct. 27, 2023, in New York.

“We thought we might be able to build the best product on the market” and move the cryptocurrency system forward, he said. Mostly unemotional on the witness stand, Bankman-Fried noted at one point: “I don’t tend to show a lot of freakoutness.”

His much-anticipated testimony became the centerpiece of a defense that has tried to convey that Bankman-Fried had no criminal intent as he took actions that prosecutors say were directly to blame for the collapse last November of businesses Bankman-Fried began creating in 2017 and eventually ran from the Bahamas. headtopics.com

He said he testified three times before Congress in an effort to persuade legislators to create cryptocurrency regulations that would allow products to be marketed directly to Americans. “It’s not something I’ve been great at, being able to sustain a romantic relationship for a long period,” he said.

Before Bankman-Fried began testifying Friday, Judge Lewis A. Kaplan mostly shut down his lawyers’ attempts to suggest to jurors that Bankman-Fried made many decisions about his businesses after consulting with lawyers. headtopics.com

Read more:

mercnews »

World Series: Texas Rangers selling a $250 meal at Globe Life FieldThe Texas Rangers announced a few crazy food items they will be selling during the World Series showdown against the Arizona Diamondbacks. (HINT: It's not what is in the picture) Read more ⮕

World Series food in Texas includes $250 lobster roll and $100 beef shankHurtado Barbecue is going big, too, with a $99.99 beef shank. Read more ⮕

Apple's 15-inch MacBook Air M2 is $250 off right nowThe sale is available for the 256GB and 512GB models. Read more ⮕

Judge orders Ivanka Trump to testify in $250 million fraud caseDareh Gregorian is a politics reporter for NBC News. Read more ⮕

Judge orders Ivanka Trump to testify in $250 million fraud caseThe judge overseeing the $250 million civil trial against Donald Trump and his company ordered the former president's daughter Ivanka Trump to test... Read more ⮕

Ivanka Trump ordered to testify in N.Y. civil fraud trialThe former president's daughter was previously dismissed from the $250 million lawsuit. Read more ⮕