FTX founder acknowledges customers, others got hurt

In this courtroom sketch, FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried testifies while Judge Lewis Kaplan, left, stands, in Manhattan federal court, Friday, Oct. 27, 2023, in New York.
“We thought we might be able to build the best product on the market” and move the cryptocurrency system forward, he said. Mostly unemotional on the witness stand, Bankman-Fried noted at one point: “I don’t tend to show a lot of freakoutness.”
His much-anticipated testimony became the centerpiece of a defense that has tried to convey that Bankman-Fried had no criminal intent as he took actions that prosecutors say were directly to blame for the collapse last November of businesses Bankman-Fried began creating in 2017 and eventually ran from the Bahamas.
He said he testified three times before Congress in an effort to persuade legislators to create cryptocurrency regulations that would allow products to be marketed directly to Americans. “It’s not something I’ve been great at, being able to sustain a romantic relationship for a long period,” he said.
Before Bankman-Fried began testifying Friday, Judge Lewis A. Kaplan mostly shut down his lawyers' attempts to suggest to jurors that Bankman-Fried made many decisions about his businesses after consulting with lawyers.