FTX exploiter moves $4 million worth of Ether after ten months of inactivity

The now-defunct FTX exchange was exploited for nearly $600 million worth of cryptocurrencies on November 11. The stolen cryptos were sent to multiple Shiba Inu has been rather dormant these past four weeks, which is bearing a negative impact on the investors.

The meme coin market has been struggling to make headlines as the lack of increase in altcoin’s market value has left investors in peril, which is now driving them to pull back and wait until SHIB starts rising again.

LDO sees lowest cumulative volume in ten months as Lido DAO price struggles to breach key barrier Lido DAO price is up over the past day as the market shifted its stance despite the SEC announcing a delay in the spot Bitcoin ETF applications of BlackRock among other applicants. However, this one-day rise is not enough for the likes of LDO that have been failing in recovering for a few weeks now.

THORChain leaps 12% with soaring open interest as RUNE targets a peak of its current range THORChain is testing a crucial multi-month obstacle after a remarkable climb. The move has completed the altcoin’s recovery rally following the 15% fall of September 27.

Ether the Ether: VanEck releases two ETF ads ahead of possible Monday launchVanEck has released two short TV ads unveiling the firm’s “upcoming” Ethereum Strategy ETF product, which is 'coming soon.'

Bitcoin ETFs: A $600 billion tipping point for cryptoA new report indicated Bitcoin ETFs could release $600 billion in new demand — double Bitcoin's current market cap. Here's some math behind the estimates.

Invesco Galaxy applies for spot Ether ETFInvesco and Galaxy Digital allegedly filed for a spot Ethereum ETF on Sept. 29.

| Ether Futures ETFs Emerge as SEC Extends Bitcoin ETF Decision WindowNoelle Acheson, the mind behind Crypto Is Macro Now newsletter, delves into the SEC's crypto ETF delay, paving the way for a surge in ether futures ETFs, reshaping the crypto investment landscape.

Valkyrie backtracks on Ether futures contract purchases until ETF launchThe asset manger said it will not make purchases of ETH futures contracts “until the effectiveness of an amendment” for its ETF.

Bitwise intends to begin trading ether futures ETFs on MondayAsset manager Bitwise intends to list and begin trading two new Ethereum futures ETFs on Monday next week.