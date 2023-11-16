FTC Warns Social Media Influencers and Trade Associations for Endorsing Aspartame and Sugar Products

A dozen social media influencers and two trade associations received warnings from the Federal Trade Commission for endorsing the safety of aspartame or promoting products containing sugar without adequately disclosing their connection to the advertiser. The American Beverage Association and the Canadian Sugar Institute may have violated FTC rules.

