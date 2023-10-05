FTC rule would strangle small businesses and the economy

Lina Khan, nominee for Commissioner of the Federal Trade Commission, speaks during a Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation confirmation hearing, Wednesday, April 21, 2021, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Khan is now the youngest person ever to lead the Federal Trade Commission, an agency now poised to aggressively enforce antitrust law against the tech industry.

But under the proposed amendments, every single transaction, 100% of them, would be subject to new and greatly enhanced filing requirements and the same level of scrutiny now applied to only 2% of transactions. It is like the FTC wants to block every merger and acquisition.

The new rule would be enormously costly and burdensome, forcing companies to spend hundreds of hours collecting and submitting data, some going back 10 years. A U.S. Chamber of Commercefound the filing burden would be five times greater than the FTC has estimated and would cost filers more than $2 billion a year. headtopics.com

The new rule would be especially costly and invasive to small and midsize firms. While big corporations could afford the added compliance costs and legal challenges, government regulators would be in a position to bully smaller companies and block them from expanding to survive.

The new rule is so far-reaching it would turn the FTC into a massive data collection agency of private companies with none of the safeguards required of the IRS.

Read more:

dcexaminer »

The F.T.C. Finally Takes On AmazonThe government has filed a long-awaited antitrust suit against the company, which controls a sweeping share of the U.S.’s online-shopping market. What will it accomplish?

Ted Cruz puts FTC in its placeIn America, we strive to uphold a free market that's fair and open to all. We don't want the government to intervene to pick winners and losers. The only time we expect the government to intervene is when corporate giants unfairly rig the market in their favor.

‘Project Nessie:’ FTC Lawsuit Claims Amazon Ran Secret Algorithm to Manipulate Prices and Expand ProfitsSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

FTC Hearing: SAG-AFTRA, WGA Push for AI RegulationAt a hearing before the Federal Trade Commission the same day the union was negotiating with the AMPTP, Duncan Crabtree-Ireland emphasized a 'double standard' in the potential use of AI by companies.

FTC probing artificial intelligence tools, eyeing potential crackdownThe Federal Trade Commission is scrutinizing artificial intelligence as the regulator known for its tussles with Big Tech looks to shape the development of new tools hitting the market.

Amazon reportedly used a secret algorithm to jack up pricesThe FTC’s public antitrust complaint redacted its Project Nessie section.