FTC proposes a ban on 'junk fees' and says hidden charges push up prices

FILE - The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) building in Washington, on Jan. 28, 2015. The Federal Trade Commission on Oct. 11, 2023, proposed a rule to ban any hidden and bogus “junk” fees, which can mask the total cost of concert tickets, hotel rooms and utility bills. President Joe Biden has made the removal of these fees a priority of his administration.

The FTC proposal is being coupled with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau announcing that it will block large banks from charging junk fees in order to provide basic customer services.

The FTC estimates that consumers waste 50 million hours each year searching for the total price for tickets and lodging. The time saved in those two categories because of the rule would be equivalent to about $1 billion annually. headtopics.com

But some business groups are skeptical that people will realize actual savings. After Biden discussed junk fees at a February meeting with aides, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce issued a statement that the “Washington-knows-best approach” would lead to fewer choices for consumers and make the economy less competitive.

The Amazon antitrust lawsuit is likely to be a long and arduous journey for the FTCThe Federal Trade Commission’s long-awaited antitrust lawsuit against Amazon is the most aggressive move it has taken yet to tame the market power of a company that’s become synonymous with online shopping and fast deliveries. Under chair Lina Khan, the FTC hasn’t been shy about taking big swings against some of American’s biggest companies in an effort to snuff out monopolistic behavior. But that approach has also led to some high-profile setbacks, most notably in its bid to block acquisitions

