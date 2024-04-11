FTC Awards Prizes for Technologies Detecting AI-Generated Voices

The Federal Trade Commission ( FTC ) has awarded prizes to four organizations for developing technologies that can distinguish between authentic human speech and audio generated by AI, as concerns grow over the influence of deepfakes on elections and consumer scams . The winners of the FTC contest showcase a variety of approaches to detecting AI-generated voices, also known as audio deepfakes.

OriginStory, created by researchers at Arizona State University, uses sensors to detect human characteristics such as breathing, motion, and heartbeat information. Another winner, DeFake, created by Ning Zhang from Washington University in St. Louis, injects data into recordings of real voices to prevent AI-generated voice clones from sounding like the real person. AI Detect, made by startup Omni Speech, uses AI to catch AI

