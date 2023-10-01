Frustrated Bengals star Ja'Marr Chase: 'I’m always f---ing open'

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for September 30

Chase had seven catches for 73 yards – leading the Bengals. He was targeted nine times. But he didn’t score a touchdown anddidn’t have a touchdown pass. In fact, Cincinnati’s only score came on their first drive and didn’t do much of anything else after that.Ja'Marr Chase of the Cincinnati Bengals celebrates during the first quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on October 1, 2023, in Nashville, Tennessee.The star wideout said he didn’t think there was anything that different defenses were doing and maintained he had enough space to be found.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow drops back to pass during the game against the Tennessee Titans, October 1, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.Chase suggested that Burrow's calf injury could be what has been hurting the offense as a whole.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow drops back to pass during the game against the Tennessee Titans, October 1, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.Chase suggested that Burrow’s calf injury could be what has been hurting the offense as a whole. He said he’s never seen his longtime teammate battle through an injury like that.

"He’s just going through a little adversity, he’s going to get back to it in no time," Chase added.Zac Taylor was asked about how he thought Burrow was playing, but he said it was more about the team than just one single player.

"We’ve just got to be better," he said."Play calls have got to be better. We’ve got to put ourselves in better positions. That starts with me. And, you know, when a number’s called, guys have got to step up and make some plays."

Ja'Marr Chase #1 of the Cincinnati Bengals runs against Amani Hooker of the Tennessee Titans during the first quarter at Nissan Stadium on October 1, 2023, in Nashville, Tennessee.