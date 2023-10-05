Frozen 3 Gets an Encouraging Update

Fans of Disney's Frozen franchise will be happy with a new update for Frozen 3, straight from the mouth of one of its directors, Jennifer Lee. The filmmaker has an impressive resume at Walt Disney Animation Studios, as one of the driving forces behind animated movies such as Wreck-It-Ralph, Zootopia, and of course, Frozen and Frozen 2.

Jennifer Lee was in attendance at the London Film Festival for a keynote session, where she discussed the topic of Frozen 3 (via Deadline)."All I'll say is that last week, they carved out time for me to work with the creative team on it. And I'm blown away," Lee said."I'm so excited. I don't know what I'm doing on it yet. I might be doing nothing.

Frozen director is really excited for Frozen 3While Jennifer Lee was a director/co-director of Frozen and Frozen 2, she will not be helming the third installment of the Frozen franchise. Instead, she will be serving in an advisory role as the Chief Creative Officer of Walt Disney Animation Studios. The next animated feature to debut from the studio is Wish, and ComicBook. headtopics.com

"The only thing I can say is Bob [Iger) has announced there's more Frozen. And I'll say what we are working on, I am very, very, very excited about. That's all I can say," Lee teased.

