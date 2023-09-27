Frontrunner Trump's absence at 'hot mess' second GOP debate leaves Haley, DeSantis and Scott to spar for second place

The second debate of the Republican presidential primary took place on Wednesday evening at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California. As with the first debate, frontrunner Donald Trump was absent, giving the event an undercard feel. Leading in both national and early-state polls by margins that seem insurmountable, the former and potentially future president instead went to Michigan to hold a rally with automotive workers. When he first announced his run for the presidency, Scott — the lone Black Republican in the U.S. Senate — engendered instant support from senior Capitol Hill conservatives,.

But after several months of campaigning, he had failed to attract voters' excitement.

Wednesday saw Scott show what, exactly, makes him a favorite of so many conservatives."I have been discriminated against, but America is not a racist country," he said,of the state of the nation. He also suggested that President Lyndon B. Johnson's social programs, known collectively as the Great Society, did more to harm the Black family than chattel slavery — a potentially controversial argument that may nevertheless find traction on the right, especially at a time of backlash to the racial reckoning that began in 2020.

"Tim Scott just delivered exactly what his supporters have been waiting for," t."Rejecting American racism in favor of American Exceptionalism is one of the best lines of the entire campaign, and it was delivered with the passion and emotion that make it memorable.

Read more on Yahoo News:4. Tim Scott awakens

