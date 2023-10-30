Dean Norton, the director of horticulture for Mount Vernon, arrives at Washington Memorial Chapel in Valley Forge National Historical Park Sunday with a tulip poplar sapling, a direct descendant of one of George Washington's favorite trees.A piece of George Washington’s beloved Mount Vernon lives now at Valley Forge National Historical Park in the form of a young tulip poplar tree.

Less than a year later, he became the first U.S. president. He would reside in both Philadelphia and New York, but Mount Vernon remained the home to which he retreated from political life, and where he lived until his death in 1799.

Washington dug out this type of tree from the nearby forests to plant them around his home. According to Norton, three of them are still alive at Mount Vernon, the oldest from 1766. According to the Rev. Tommy Thompson, the Washington Memorial Chapel allocated a 2-foot-by-2-foot hole for the young sapling, with a 30-foot radius of free surrounding space for it to grow. headtopics.com

“This tree gives one more connection to American history and one more opportunity for people to come and connect with the past of our beautiful county,” said Thompson.

