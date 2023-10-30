From Uzbekistan, a cuminy rice pilaf comes studded with sweet pops of flavor

In Tashkent, Uzbekistan’s capital, the streets are lined with paddle-wielding chefs called oshpaz who expertly tend to the sizzling contents of enormous cauldron-like pans. The air fills with aromas of frying meat and vegetables, all blanketed in rice that steams atop the other ingredients. This is plov, a hearty pilaf that is the national food. It’s also much more.

com/recipes/plov-chicken Start to finish: 1 hour 20 minutes (30 minutes active) Servings: 4 1 cup basmati rice Kosher salt and ground black pepper 1½ tablespoons grapeseed or other neutral oil 1 pound boneless, skinless chicken thighs, trimmed and cut into 2-inch pieces 2 medium carrots, peeled, halved lengthwise and thinly sliced on the diagonal 1 medium yellow onion, halved and sliced ½ inch thick 2 teaspoons cumin seeds OR ground cumin 6 medium garlic cloves, peeled ¼ cup...

