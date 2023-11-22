From Homelessness to Graduate School: Carey's Journey

Carey is a Father Joe’s Villages program participant and lives in East Village. I am originally from Nashville, Tennessee, and have lived in San Diego for almost four years. As a millennial with a bachelor’s degree and many years of work experience, I never questioned my ability to secure employment. However, after an extended period of going without work or income, I became homeless.
Upon relocating to San Diego in 2020, I was met with many challenges such as lockdowns, homesickness and growing pains from the transition to a major city. The job market was of course competitive here, but then the pandemic hit and shifted how we all attain and secure employment. At that point, I felt I needed more skills to become marketable within the workplace, so I enrolled in graduate school in psychology to begin my master’s program. During that time, I worked as a professional organizer performing various home improvement projects throughout the city while attending school. As I approached the last semester of my program, my business became very slow and I had not secured full-time work
