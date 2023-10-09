From Hamas brutality to Israeli retaliation, the Mideast is again engulfed by war

When the United States was attacked at Pearl Harbor, the country joined World War II and ultimately ended that global conflict by dropping two atomic bombs on Japan. When the U.S. was struck by hijacked airplanes on 9/11, our forces invaded Afghanistan, which had harbored the terrorists, and a decade later killed Osama bin Laden.

Thirty-one student organizations at Harvard say they 'hold the Israeli regime entirely responsible for all unfolding violence' – a viewpoint that led former Harvard president Larry Summers to say he 'is sickened.' Some members of the Squad are primarily expressing sympathy for the Palestinians, more than 600 of whom have been killed, and refusing to criticize Hamas.

Read more:

FoxNews »

Israeli military says about 1,500 bodies of Hamas militants have been found in Israeli territoryIsraeli military says about 1,500 bodies of Hamas militants have been found in Israeli territory

Hamas attack on Israel thrusts Biden into Mideast crisis and has him fending off GOP criticismPresident Joe Biden has been thrust into a Middle East crisis that risks expanding into a broader conflict and has left him fending off criticism from GOP presidential rivals that his administration’s policies led to this moment

Hamas attack on Israel thrusts Biden into Mideast crisis and has him fending off GOP criticismThe deadly Hamas militant attack on Israel and the massive retaliation it provoked from Jerusalem have thrust President Joe Biden into a Middle East crisis that risks expanding into a broader conflict and has left him fending off criticism from GOP presidential rivals that his administration's policies led to this moment.

Hamas attack on Israel thrusts Biden into Mideast crisis and has him fending off GOP criticismThe Eiteljorg Museum in downtown Indianapolis is offering free admission Monday, Oct. 9 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. to celebrate Indigenous Peoples' Day.

Hamas attack on Israel thrusts Biden into Mideast crisis and has him fending off GOP criticismThe attack comes on the heels of the anniversary of the 1973 Yom Kippur war.

Hamas attack on Israel thrusts Biden into Mideast crisis and has him fending off GOP criticismThis 2018 photo released by the FBI shows their 2018 dig for Civil War-era gold at a remote site in Dents Run, Penn., (Federal Bureau of Investigation via AP)