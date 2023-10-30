From Gut Feel To Data-Driven Decisions: How Machine Learning Can Inform Investment Priorities For CTOs

Technology moves fast. Businesses are used to adapting to new technological trends to expand their reach and capability, but the pace of change we are experiencing at the moment is unprecedented.

Gone are the days when every business would jump onto the latest technology trend. Today’s trends are myriad, and the options are overwhelming. CTOs have the unenviable task of identifying which technologies, in an ocean of digital change, will make for a worthwhile investment and lead to positive business outcomes.

Algorithms can sift through enormous volumes of historical data, identify patterns and trends across multiple deployments and provide CTOs with a detailed overview of where their investment priorities should be focused and why., by 2025, tech investors and CTOs will prioritize data science and machine learning over"gut feel" when it comes to making investment decisions. headtopics.com

As an example, let’s consider the role of a CTO at a government agency or asset management company overseeing the development of new projects. The U.S. recently unveiled the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IJJA), a national project dedicating $1.2 trillion to the repair and overhaul of critical assets such as roads, bridges, ports, water systems and more.

As the market changes, the balance of supply and demand shifts, or new technologies become available, the algorithm can adapt and course-correct so that, while the direction of travel may change, no investment capital is wasted. headtopics.com

United States Headlines Read more: ForbesTech »

Ex-Jewish Defense League bomber's parole a 'gut punch' for Palestinian AmericansRobert Manning, sentenced to life in the mail-bomb murder of a Manhattan Beach secretary, has been granted parole. Manning remains a person of interest in a 1985 Santa Ana bombing that killed Palestinian American activist Alex Odeh. Read more ⮕

Loki S02E04 Review: Gut-Wrenching MCU Moment Outdoes Infinity WarWhen you have the 15-year history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, there's so much content to parse through to make sense and sort out. To summarize, there are two key points to be aware of. Read more ⮕

Swiss skier Gut-Behrami takes World Cup season-opening GS. Mikaela Shiffrin places 6thSwiss skier Lara Gut-Behrami has edged first-run leader Federica Brignone by two-hundredths of a second to win the season-opening women’s World Cup giant slalom. Mikaela Shiffrin finished 1.4… Read more ⮕

Why Probiotics and Prebiotics Are Good for Your “Second Brain”Research data indicates that our gut produces more than 90 percent of serotonin, the “feel good” chemical in your brain. Read more ⮕

The 10 Best Prank Movies, RankedClever satire and outlandish public stunts provide gut-busting laughs and shocking portraits of human instinct in the 10 best prank movies ever made. Read more ⮕

'I don’t feel bad today' says Shiffrin after finishing sixth in ski season openerMikaela Shiffrin has finished sixth in the first Alpine skiing World Cup race of the new season for a result that neither pleases not upsets her. The American star trailed Swiss winner Lara Gut-Behrami by 1.40 seconds. Shiffrin says “I won’t say that’s where I want to be. Read more ⮕