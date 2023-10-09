From Dressing Like a Polly Pocket to Baring It All, 13 Trends That Defined Street Style at the Spring 2024 Shows

The spring 2024 ready-to-wear season was characterized by unpredictable weather (heat wave in New York, deluges in Milan), which impacted the season’s street style trends. But luckily for us, showgoers will always dress to the nines no matter the temperatures.

The Polly Pocket Look This season’s color-blocking trend included Barbie pink and a zesty green reminiscent of our favorite 2000s cartoon show The Fairly Odd Parents. See-Through Moments Give a sneak peek at your lingerie or tights with a sheer skirt.

Read more:

voguemagazine »

Top Fall 2023 / Winter 2024 Shoe Trends 2023 / 2024 » Fashion AllureLatest Fashion Trends, Shoes and Accessories, Celebrity Style

Michigan officials struggle implementing citizen-led voting changes for 2024Jane C. Timm is a senior reporter for NBC News.

Dior Men Unveils First Campaign With BTS’ Jimin for Spring 2024The images, shot by Alasdair McLellan, swing between the graphic black-and-white and colorfully bucolic.

LVMH and Dior Tap Gymnast Mélanie de Jesus dos Santos Ahead of 2024 OlympicsThe French gymnast will be ambassador for the French luxury house and joins swimmer Léon Marchand among the athletes sponsored by LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton.

The 10 Biggest Cloud Computing Trends In 2024 Everyone Must Be Ready For NowBernard Marr is an internationally best-selling author, popular keynote speaker, futurist, and a strategic business & technology advisor to governments and companies. He helps organisations improve their business performance, use data more intelligently, and understand the implications of new technologies such as artificial intelligence, big data, blockchains, and the Internet of Things. Why don’t you connect with Bernard on Twitter (bernardmarr), LinkedIn (https://uk.linkedin.com/in/bernardmar