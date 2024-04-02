From data to decisions: AI and IoT for earthquake prediction

Scientists are using artificial intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT) to predict earthquakes. By analyzing data from various sources such as seismometers, satellites, and social media, AI algorithms can identify patterns and anomalies that may indicate an impending earthquake. IoT devices, such as sensors placed in buildings and infrastructure, can also provide real-time data for earthquake monitoring.

This combination of AI and IoT has the potential to improve early warning systems and help mitigate the impact of earthquakes

