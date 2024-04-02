From data to decisions: AI and IoT for earthquake prediction

Scientists are using artificial intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT) to predict earthquakes. By analyzing data from various sources such as seismometers, satellites, and social media, AI algorithms can identify patterns and anomalies that may indicate an impending earthquake. IoT devices, such as sensors placed in buildings and infrastructure, can also provide real-time data for earthquake monitoring.
This combination of AI and IoT has the potential to improve early warning systems and help mitigate the impact of earthquakes
Atmosic Tech: Pioneering Sustainable IoT with Nick DuttonNick from Atmosic Technologies discusses how their ultra-low power chips are transforming IoT by reducing battery waste. Through energy harvesting from light, motion, and heat, Atmosic enables more sustainable, convenient devices, pushing the boundaries of smart technology and environmental stewardship.
Panasonic teams up with Jasmy to create controlled identity platform for IoTJapanese blockchain Jasmy and Panasonic have reached a deal to develop an identity-management solution for use on the Internet-of-Things.
