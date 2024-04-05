From College Craving to CEO: The Story of Insomnia Cookies

Two decades ago, Seth Berkowitz was a college student with a late-night craving for a "warm, delicious treat." Today, he's the CEO of Insomnia Cookies , the company he co-founded as a college junior and grew into a chain with more than 260 locations by satisfying that very craving for customers around the world. Insomnia was most recently, following a 2018 majority-stake acquisition by Krispy Kreme.
By the time he graduated in 2004, Berkowitz signed a lease to open Insomnia's first brick-and-mortar location, near another college campus in Syracuse, New York. Stores in Champaign, Illinois and College Park, Maryland soon followed."That warm, delicious moment is really working for us," he says. "So, the goal is to just keep going."In the days before Grubhub and Uber Eats, college students had limited options for after-hours food delivery — and Berkowitz got tired of eating the same Papa John's pizza "every night," he say
