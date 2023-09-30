Fright Night (1985) | ScreenRant

When teenage Charley Brewster discovers that the newcomer in his neighborhood is a vampire, he turns to actor Peter Vincent, who played a vampire hunter in a television horror show, for help dealing with his undead neighbor Jerry's thirst for blood.

Read more:

screenrant »

What The Cast Of Fright Night Has Done Since 1985What the Fright Night cast's been up to since 1985.

Mickey 17 (2024) | ScreenRantAll the latest movie news, movie trailers & reviews - and the same for TV, too.

Arrowverse | ScreenRantAll the latest movie news, movie trailers & reviews - and the same for TV, too.

Westley Strausman | ScreenRantAll the latest movie news, movie trailers & reviews - and the same for TV, too.

Fate: The Winx Saga (2021) | ScreenRantFate: The Winx Saga is the live-action adaptation of the popular Winx Club children's cartoon. It features Bloom (Abigail Cowen), Stella (Hannah van der Westhuysen), Aisha (Precious Mustapha), and other fairies attending Alfea, a magical school that is soon threatened by powerful creatures called the Burned Ones.

hotel transylvania (2012) | ScreenRantThe first installment in the Hotel Transylvania franchise, Hotel Transylvania follows Johnny (Andy Samberg), a human who unwittingly wanders into the castle of Count Dracula (Adam Sandler) where he meets and falls in love with the Count's daughter, Mavis (Selena Gomez). Hotel Transylvania also features comedic reimaginings of various movie monsters including Frankenstein (Kevin James), the Wolfman (Steve Buscemi), the Invisible Man (David Spade), and the Mummy (CeeLo Green), in a family-friendly animated adventure.