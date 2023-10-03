Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Episode #5 Release Date & Time

After a spectacular premiere releasing the first 4 episodes in one drop, fans are eagerly anticipating Frieren: Beyond Journey's End episode #5. Unlike other popular anime, this anticipation isn't built on a major cliffhanger or epic fight. Instead, it is born from a desire to learn more about the new series' charming characters.
Frieren: Beyond Journey's End will be airing in Japan at 11 p.m. Japanese Standard Time (JST) on Friday, October 6. It will be simulcast on Crunchyroll on October 6 at 8 a.m. Pacific Time (PDT), 10 a.m. Central Time (CT), and 12 p.m. Eastern Time (EST).
What Happened in Frieren: Beyond Journey's End's Premiere? Frieren's premiere introduced the main characters of the series and established its central themes. The show follows Frieren a nigh immortal elf who seeks to understand humans better after her former friend dies.
Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Episode #5 Will Have Frieren Start Her Journey The revolutionary premiere of Frieren was largely episodic, with Frieren going to a new place and solving a new problem in each of the four episodes released. Episode #5 will likely shift this formula slightly, with Frieren and Fern now having a more solid goal in mind.
Ultimately, however, Frieren can be tragic and compelling no matter what its plot is in a given episode. The show's characters are its centerpiece and fans will be happy if their interactions remain fun to watch. Episode #5 will be a notable testing point to see if the show can maintain the gorgeous level of quality that it displayed in its premiere.