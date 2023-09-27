Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Episode #1 Release Date & Time

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End premieres soon. SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT What Time Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Episode #1 Releases Crunchyroll is simulcasting Frieren's two-hour Japanese premiere on Friday, September 29 at 9 p.m.

Japanese Standard Time (JST). This means it will premiere on Crunchyroll in the U.S. at 5 a.m. Pacific Time (PDT), 7 a.m. Central Time (CT), and 8 a.m. Eastern Time (EST). For British fans, this means the broadcast will take place at 13:00 British Summer Time (BST). It is unknown when the dubbed version of the episode will release, but it is likely to come out on Crunchyroll or Funimation at a later date.

What Is Frieren: Beyond Journey's End About? Based on the manga of the same name written by Kanehito Yamada and illustrated by Tsukasa Abe, Frieren: Beyond Journey's End follows an elf named Frieren as she travels around collecting magic spells. It also focuses on the friendships that she makes with various companions, many of whom live much shorter lives than she does. While this story may not sound very interesting on the surface, many manga readers have been hyping it up quite a bit, generating some buzz behind the show even before its premiere.

Read more:

screenrant »

Our Precarious Journey of Code and CognitionPersonal Perspective: Converging AI and gene editing could be our Icarus.

Visually-impaired runner and his guide share unique journey to Mini-MarathonOscar Johnson and Ai'Dis Thomas will be running in the OneAmerica 500 Festival Mini-Marathon this Saturday.

Rock star: Sasha DiGiulian reflects on her journey as a rock climberCompetitive rock climber Sasha DiGiulian tells TODAY contributor Ally Love about her journey of redefining the sport for over two decades and shares details from her new memoir “Take the Lead: Hanging On, Letting Go, and Conquering Life’s Hardest Climbs.”

Fleeing Violence, LGBTQ+ Ugandan Refugees Face Long Journey to ResettlementLGBTQ+ Ugandans must navigate both dangerous homophobia and the hostility and stigma that can come with being a refugee.

New 'Loki' Season 2 Sneak Peek Puts the God of Mischief on a Hero's JourneyTom Hiddleston returns to Disney+ in his iconic Marvel Cinematic Universe role next month.

Get tickets to Journey’s 50th anniversary 2024 ‘Freedom Tour’ with TotoHere how’s to get tickets “Any Way You Want It.”

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End episode 1 will introduce the new show based on a beloved manga. The upcoming series will receive a two-hour-long premiere, just like the previous hit Oshi no Ko. This makes many anime fans quite excited to see how it will be and anxious to find out when it comes out.

SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT What Time Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Episode #1 Releases Crunchyroll is simulcasting Frieren's two-hour Japanese premiere on Friday, September 29 at 9 p.m. Japanese Standard Time (JST). This means it will premiere on Crunchyroll in the U.S. at 5 a.m. Pacific Time (PDT), 7 a.m. Central Time (CT), and 8 a.m. Eastern Time (EST). For British fans, this means the broadcast will take place at 13:00 British Summer Time (BST). It is unknown when the dubbed version of the episode will release, but it is likely to come out on Crunchyroll or Funimation at a later date.

What Is Frieren: Beyond Journey's End About? Based on the manga of the same name written by Kanehito Yamada and illustrated by Tsukasa Abe, Frieren: Beyond Journey's End follows an elf named Frieren as she travels around collecting magic spells. It also focuses on the friendships that she makes with various companions, many of whom live much shorter lives than she does. While this story may not sound very interesting on the surface, many manga readers have been hyping it up quite a bit, generating some buzz behind the show even before its premiere. In addition, animation studio Madhouse giving the show a two-hour-long premiere hints that the company is putting a lot of care into it.

Why Are Fans Excited About Frieren: Beyond Journey's End? The last anime to get a two-hour-long premiere was Oshi no Ko earlier this year. That show had a very different premise from Frieren, following two idol fans who get reincarnated and must solve the murder of their new mother. Oshi no Ko episode 1 was incredible, and the rest of season 1 lived up to the standard that its first episode set, providing a dark look at the often overly glamorized entertainment industry. The word of mouth generated by Oshi no Ko's feature-length first episode led to the anime becoming a breakout hit. If Frieren follows a similar path, it could reach a similar level of success.

While Frieren may not be a part of one of the more popular anime genres like Shonen battle or isekai, that doesn't necessarily mean it won't become popular. After all, Oshi no Ko was about a rather niche subject, and it still managed to succeed. While Frieren: Beyond Journey's End will have to compete in popularity with more high-octane shows like Jujutsu Kaisen, if it mirrors the success of Oshi no Ko then it will still become a show that all anime fans should watch.

Don't miss Frieren: Beyond Journey's End when it premieres on Crunchyroll on September 29, 2023!