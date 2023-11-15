Friends Stars Pay Tribute to Matthew Perry on Instagram

Yesterday, Friends stars Matt LeBlanc and Courteney Cox took to Instagram to share their feelings about their friend & co-star, the late actor Matthew Perry. Earlier today, Jennifer Aniston followed suit – sharing a look at the duo behind the scenes as well as sharing a look at one of their scenes together. 'Being able to really SIT in this grief allows you to feel the moments of joy and gratitude for having loved someone that deep. And we loved him deeply. He was such a part of our DNA.

We were always the 6 of us. This was a chosen family that forever changed the course of who we were and what our path was going to be,' Aniston wrote near the opening of her message. From there, Aniston shares how making people laugh was so important to Perry – even including a screencap of a text between the two to make her point. 'Matty, I love you so much, and I know you are now completely at peace and out of any pain. I talk to you every day… sometimes I can almost hear you saying, 'Could you BE any crazier?' Rest, little brother. You always made my day…,' ended the heartfelt pos

United States Headlines Read more: BLEEDİNGCOOL »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

ENEWS: Courteney Cox Pays Tribute to Matthew Perry and Shares Behind-the-Scenes Moment from FriendsCourteney Cox expresses her gratitude for working with Matthew Perry and shares a funny behind-the-scenes moment from Friends . The cast of Friends releases a joint statement expressing their devastation and taking time to grieve.

Source: enews | Read more »

KTVU: Matthew Perry, Star of "Friends," Dies at 54 Matthew Perry , known for his role as Chandler Bing in the TV show " Friends ," has passed away at the age of 54. The actor died at his home in California and was buried in Los Angeles. His family and former co-stars are grieving his loss.

Source: KTVU | Read more »

NYPOST: Matthew Perry pays tribute to late 'Friends' co-starDavid Schwimmer, who starred alongside Matthew Perry on the hit NBC sitcom “ Friends ,” paid tribute to his late co-star in an emotional message.

Source: nypost | Read more »

TODAYSHOW: Jennifer Aniston Pays Tribute to Matthew Perry on InstagramJennifer Aniston pays tribute to her ' Friends ' co-star Matthew Perry in a heartfelt Instagram post, reflecting on their deep bond and the impact he had on their lives.

Source: TODAYshow | Read more »

STYLECASTER: Matt LeBlanc Reacts To Matthew Perry’s Death: ‘I’ll Never Forget You’The heartbreak doesn't get easier 💔 After 200 episodes together and a long-lasting friendship, Matt LeBlanc spoke out about Matthew Perry ’s death. Bracelet buddies forever. Full story here:

Source: StyleCaster | Read more »

USWEEKLY: Matthew Perry Donates to Michael J. Fox FoundationMichael J. Fox expresses gratitude for Matthew Perry 's generous donation to his foundation after Perry signs his record-breaking Friends contract. Fox describes the donation as a symbol of good faith in his efforts to find a cure for Parkinson's disease.

Source: usweekly | Read more »