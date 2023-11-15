Friends Stars Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer Pay Tribute to Matthew Perry

Friends stars Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer pen touching tributes to Chandler Bing actor Matthew Perry following his tragic passing. First airing in 1994, creators Marta Kauffman and David Crane's show would go on to become the sitcom that defined a generation, introducing audiences to six lovable twenty-somethings navigating friendship, romance, and their careers in New York City.

On October 28, 2023, almost 20 years since the show concluded, the Friends cast had to say goodbye to one of their own, with Perry suddenly passing away at the age of 54. Now, following a joint statement put out several weeks ago, Aniston, who played Rachel Green, has released a statement on her Instagram account, honoring her late Friends costar in an emotional caption and sharing a screenshot of a touching text interaction the two of them had. You can check out Aniston's post and caption below: Oh boy this one has cut deep.

