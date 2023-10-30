‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry dead at 54 in apparent drowning

Fans enraged over ‘SNL’ alum Kevin Brennan mocking Matthew Perry’s deathThe actor was found dead at his home in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles on Saturday in an apparent drowning., which was first to report the news, that first responders rushed to the house after receiving a call about a cardiac arrest.

Earlier in the morning, Perry reportedly had come back to his home after playing a two-hour pickleball game when he asked his assistant to run him an errand.Foul play is not believed to have been a factor in his death. Drugs were not found at the scene.In a statement to Page Six, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed that it “responded to the 1800 block of Blue Sail Rd for a death investigation on a male 4:10 p.m. this afternoon.

LA Fire Department spokesman Brian Humphrey, meanwhile, told us that first responders got the 911 call at 4:07 p.m. for a "water rescue or water emergency." He couldn't confirm if the body was found in a tub, pool or hot tub, but said firefighters did not render aid.

Three years after the show’s debut, Perry got into a jet ski accident that ultimately started his addiction issues, as he started to become dependent on painkillers.Last year, the “Fools Rush In” star released his shocking tell-all memoir, “Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing,” in which he described his decades-long addiction to alcohol and drugs.“Not only do I have the disease, but I also have it bad,” he wrote in the book, which was released in November 2022.

Matthew Perry was 'doing really well' before death, pickleball coach says: He was 'trying to get people clean'

