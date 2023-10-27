Friends of woman killed by suspected drunk driver say she left a hair appointment moments before crash

INDIANAPOLIS — A woman was pronounced dead following aThe man driving in the other car, police say, fled the scene before being taken into custody by IMPD officers. They are accused of driving under the influence.

13News spoke to two people who worked at a hair salon in the strip mall near the crash. They say they the victim was leaving a hair appointment moments before she was killed.. She said 88-year-old Florence Ausbrooks came in every week.

"We tell all of our clients they're not customers to us, they're our family," said Bowling."She was absolutely our beauty shop family."Thursday night, they had just said their goodbyes after Ausbrooks's appointment. headtopics.com

"Carolyn had just finished her hair and she left and the next thing I knew, I was doing a haircut," said Bowling."I looked out and saw a fire truck across Madison Avenue and I told Carolyn something bad has happened out here. We went out there and noticed it was her car and that's when it really hit us."

Bowling said Ausbrook's husband and son had passed away. She's been trying to get in touch with Ausbrooks's daughter, the only family they're aware of. "They hadn't spoken in years, but I hope and pray that this finds Sheila," she said."Your mom did love you. If they do find you, she did love you." headtopics.com

The suspect is a 48-year-old man. He's preliminarily charged with driving under the influence causing death, failure to stop causing death and resisting law enforcement.

