Friends Clip With No Laugh Track Makes Ross Sound Incredibly Creepy

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT An edited Friends video without the laugh track shows Ross' creepy tendencies. While the iconic ABC sitcom gave everyone ample focus, many of its most hilarious scenes involved David Schwimmer's nerdy and petty character.

Almost 30 years since it premiered, there are arguments that Friends didn't age particularly well, and an edited video from Ruining Media argues that by removing the show's laugh track.

The clip follows Ross as he goes to great lengths to prove his claim about "unagi" to Rachel and Phoebe. Without the laugh track, however, his efforts look incredibly off-putting. Why Ross Has Become A Divisive Friends Character Each member of the Central Perk gang is remembered for their unique qualities. This made the show's storytelling more engaging as the characters' respective arcs were also as interesting as their group adventures. Ross, in particular, is billed as the nice guy, primarily because of how he quietly pined for Rachel for years. headtopics.com

This doesn't mean that Ross was a bad person. He was decent, but he wasn't exactly the character that Friends romanticized. He had the tendency to be manipulative and vindictive. As someone who worked in academia, he could also be very dense.

