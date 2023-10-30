'Friends' cast 'reeling' from Matthew Perry's 'devastating' death: source

Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Lisa Kudrow are preparing to release a joint statement after their former co-star was found dead in his Los Angeles home Saturday at age 54, we’re told.

“The cast is reeling from the loss of their brother, because that’s what Matty was — their brother,” an industry source told us Sunday.The series, which ran for 10 seasons from 1994 to 2004, catapulted all six of the actors to international stardom, and“The entire cast are close, they will be devastated, because they were together through the best of times and worst of times,” an industry source told Page Six.“She was the one that reached out the most.

However, the source said, “The entire cast are close, they will be devastated, because they were together through the best of times and worst of times.”“Matthew brought so much joy to the world, both as an actor and a friend. You all meant so much to him and we appreciate the tremendous outpouring of love,” they concluded. headtopics.com

Emergency services rushed to Perry’s Pacific Palisades home after receiving a call about a cardiac arrest from his assistant, who found him unconscious. An official cause of death has not yet been released, but law enforcement sources told TMZ that there was no evidence of foul play.

Emergency services rushed to Perry's Pacific Palisades home after receiving a call about a cardiac arrest from his assistant, who found him unconscious. An official cause of death has not yet been released, but law enforcement sources told TMZ that there was no evidence of foul play.

