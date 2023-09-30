Friendly Fire: The Menendez menagerie, Senate successors, and McCarthy’s hot mess

Caveat Lector: Roginsky resorts to an insolent quack. Q. Let’s start with the Egypt connection in the scorching indictment of Sen. Bob Menendez. He’s accused of greasing arms sales to the brutal military dictatorship there, and passing them secret information on personnel at the U.S. embassy in Cairo.

If prosecutors can prove that case, how bad a crime is that and where does this rank on the Jersey scale of corrupt behavior?For the rumors that have swirled around Menendez over the years, I’m floored that he’s alleged to have traded sensitive information to a foreign country for personal financial gain and he put his thumb on the scale for arms deals, scuttling calls for greater human rights. If the allegations are true, it is a disgusting betrayal of the position of trust he was given by the people of New Jersey. The legacy of his groundbreaking political career will go up in flames and he’ll be forever disgraced for a few gold bars, some cash, and a Mercedes. Incredible.government official

doling out public contracts in exchange for a few thousand bucks and Viagra.

| The key to prosecutors' Menendez case is evidence of concealmentThe newest indictment is a rare glimpse into the mindset of federal prosecutors.