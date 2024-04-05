Friend Wants Chair Back After Four Years

Four years ago, “Karla” offered me a nice oak side chair of hers. She said she had no use for it and assured me she wouldn’t want it back. I accepted the chair and have used it since then. When it was given to me, the back cushion was missing and the seat cushion was hard. After a couple of years, I bought nice fabric and had the chair repaired and reupholstered. It cost me $175. If I had thought the chair was on loan to me, I wouldn’t have done that.

A year later, she abruptly ended our friendship. She was angry with me because I had confused her airport arrival time and she had to wait an hour. Twice I apologized profusely, but Karla has not responded. (That was 14 months ago.) Ten days ago, I received a text from one of her friends, telling me Karla wants me to return the chair she “let me borrow.” The friend wanted to know when I could deliver it. DEAR ABBY Our father passed away five years ag

Friend Chair Borrow Upholstery Apology Confusion Friendship

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



mercnews / 🏆 88. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

WTVY News4′s Restaurant Rumble 2024 (VOTE HERE)Tell a friend to tell a friend, News4′s own version of March Madness is BACK!

Source: WTVYNews4 - 🏆 590. / 51 Read more »

Former RNC Chair calls current GOP ‘frustrating to watch’ for feeding into what Trump wantsThis is additional taxonomy that helps us with analytics

Source: MSNBC - 🏆 469. / 51 Read more »

Jack Black 'Ready' to Make School of Rock 2Jack Black wants to make another School of Rock, but he wants Mike White involved...

Source: ComicBook - 🏆 65. / 68 Read more »

Harriette Cole: Should I step back and let this girl use my nerdy friend?I’ve tried to warn him but he won’t take my advice.

Source: mercnews - 🏆 88. / 68 Read more »

New Mexico woman accused of shooting friend in back of the head, dumping his bodyA New Mexico woman is accused of shooting her friend in the back of the head and dumping his body.

Source: KUTV2News - 🏆 281. / 63 Read more »

NY man wants his 750-pound alligator back after authorities seized it from his homeTony Cavallaro says the reptile he named Albert is a gentle giant he treated like family and who lived in a custom addition in his house.

Source: NBCNewYork - 🏆 270. / 63 Read more »