Friend Wants Chair Back After Four Years

Four years ago, “Karla” offered me a nice oak side chair of hers. She said she had no use for it and assured me she wouldn’t want it back. I accepted the chair and have used it since then. When it was given to me, the back cushion was missing and the seat cushion was hard. After a couple of years, I bought nice fabric and had the chair repaired and reupholstered. It cost me $175. If I had thought the chair was on loan to me, I wouldn’t have done that.
A year later, she abruptly ended our friendship. She was angry with me because I had confused her airport arrival time and she had to wait an hour. Twice I apologized profusely, but Karla has not responded. (That was 14 months ago.) Ten days ago, I received a text from one of her friends, telling me Karla wants me to return the chair she “let me borrow.” The friend wanted to know when I could deliver it. DEAR ABBY Our father passed away five years ag
