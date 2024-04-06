Friend Killed in Gaza Airstrike: A Personal Tragedy Amidst Humanitarian Loss

The news reports declared that on April 1, seven aid workers from World Central Kitchen were killed in an airstrike in Gaza . But in my world, what happened is that on April 1, my amazing friend Lalzawmi “Zomi” Frankcom was killed in an airstrike in Gaza . That’s not to say that the other aid workers were not noteworthy, or that their deaths were not a tragedy.

It means that I went from being deeply saddened and horrified that fellow humanitarian aid workers were lost, to being plunged into a personal nightmare that consumes me with grief and anger. I talked to Zomi the week before she was headed to Gaza. I reminded her it was dangerous — something she acknowledged herself — even though we both knew she was going anyway. Because that was what Zomi did; she went where help was needed, making sure the vulnerable got fed, that people felt loved and cared for, and that she was a beacon of hope for the hopeless. Zomi and I met years ago while we were both working in humanitarian aid

Gaza Airstrike Aid Workers Humanitarian Tragedy Personal Loss

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



cnni / 🏆 326. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Alaskan remembers close friend, World Central Kitchen aid worker killed by Israeli airstrike in GazaThe founder of Alaska nonprofit Mobile Medics International remembered her close friend Lalzawmi “Zomi” Frankcom, one of seven World Central Kitchen aid workers killed by Israeli airstrikes in Gaza Monday while trying to deliver food to Palestinians, for the legacy of humanitarian aid and selflessness she left behind.

Source: AKNewsNow - 🏆 460. / 53 Read more »

Israeli Bombardment in Gaza Strip Results in CasualtiesMembers of the Abu Draz family hold the bodies of their relatives killed in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip, at their house in Rafah, southern Gaza. A man displays blood-stained British, Polish, and Australian passports after an Israeli airstrike, in Deir al-Balah, Gaza Strip. World Central Kitchen workers were killed in Deir al-Balah, Gaza Strip. World Central Kitchen, an aid group, says an Israeli strike that hit its workers in Gaza killed at least seven people, including several foreigners.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

WTVY News4′s Restaurant Rumble 2024 (VOTE HERE)Tell a friend to tell a friend, News4′s own version of March Madness is BACK!

Source: WTVYNews4 - 🏆 590. / 51 Read more »

At least 19 Palestinians killed by Israeli military while waiting for aid in GazaAt least 19 people have been killed and 23 injured from Israeli fire on Gaza residents who were waiting for humanitarian aid at the Kuwait roundabout, in Gaza City, on Saturday, according to the Government Media Office in Gaza.

Source: cnni - 🏆 326. / 59 Read more »

Live blog: 72 more Palestinians killed in Gaza, death toll climbs to 32,142Israeli war on besieged Palestinians of Gaza — now in its 169th day — has killed at least 32,142 people and wounded 74,412 others, as Netanyahu rejects Blinken's advice against launching invasion of Rafah.

Source: trtworld - 🏆 101. / 63 Read more »

Palestinians mourn 28 killed in Israeli airstrikes on urban refugee camps in GazaMourners were holding funeral prayers Wednesday morning outside a hospital in central Gaza for 28 people killed in three separate Israeli airstrikes on urban refugee camps.

Source: ksatnews - 🏆 442. / 53 Read more »