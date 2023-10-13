‘Friday the 13th Part 3' Had a Dark and Unforgiving Alternate Ending

The Big Picture While the original Friday the 13th film from 1980 inspired one of the most profitable and popular horror franchises of all-time, it’s not a particularly good movie. Compared to franchises like Halloween or A Nightmare On Elm Street, the Friday the 13th series didn’t really find its footing until it was already a few installments in.

‘Friday the 13th Part III’ Has a Satisfying Ending Friday the 13th Part III picks up after the ending of the second film, which confirmed that Jason had survived his first battle with the innocent teenager counselors at Camp Crystal Lake.

The issue that the first two Friday the 13th films had was the lack of empathy that they showed to the teenage characters that were in peril. The counselors that Jason picks off one-by-one were generally obnoxious, and thus the audience had no reason to empathize with them. headtopics.com

Chris got to prove her merits as a “final girl” in the film’s terrific closing sequence, which ranks among the best sustained sequences in the entire Friday the 13th franchise. After Jason mercilessly murders Chris’ friends over the course of a brutal night, she manages to narrowly escape and hide in a remote shed.

Although Friday the 13th Part III hints at Jason’s inevitable return in a future installment through a dream sequence during the ending, where Chris imagines Jason has returned (albeit without his mask), the film established the precedent that, perhaps, some of the heroes would live to fight another day. headtopics.com

While the Friday the 13th saga is known for always pulling a trick on the audience in the last few moments, the series always maintains a somewhat campy tone. There’s something that’s almost endearing about how each film seems to confirm the potential for another installment by showing Jason emerging from death during the last few moments.

