Friday the 13th (1980) | ScreenRant

The film began a decades-long franchise that would eventually lead to the creation of one of the most popular horror icons of all time, Jason Vorhees., Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives , Friday The 13th Part VII: The New Blood , Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan , Jason Goes To Hell: The Final Friday , Freddy vs.

Jason ,Jason Lives director Tom McLoughlin's Pamela Voorhees-centric prequel is the best way forward for the future of the Friday the 13th franchise.The original Friday the 13th left the identity of its killer a secret until the finale, though the movie's screenplay featured a big clue.

Read more:

screenrant »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

How To Watch Every Friday the 13th Movie in OrderAre you ready for this year's Friday the 13th?

Today’s Wordle #846 Hints, Clues And Answer For Friday, October 13thI write about TV shows like House Of The Dragon, The Witcher, The Rings Of Power, Stranger Things, Yellowjackets, Severance and many others. I also cover movies, video games, comic books and novels, largely in the fantasy, science-fiction, horror and superhero genres.

Their Friday the 13th wedding is a love letter to each other and to Philly“We will make sure everyone watches us eat our first cannoli together.”

Fifteen Denver Tattoo Shops With Flash Deals for Friday the 13thLandmark Tattooing is rolling from noon to 8 p.m., Thick as Thieves has a whole vendor fair while you wait in line, Marion Street Tattoo will have $13 tattoos, Sol Tribe has pages of Halloween-themed flash, and so much more.

13 New Horror Movies To Stream Friday The 13th WeekendThere's only so much 'CoComelon' a parent can take. Put the kids to bed early Friday the 13th and watch these new horror movies.

Hot Topic Scare Fair 2023 Funko Pop Exclusives Drop on Friday the 13thHot Topic celebrates Halloween with Funko Pop exclusives for horror fans.