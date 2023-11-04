Friday Night Trivia: Test Your Knowledge of Ohio State Football and Its Opponents

Put on your thinking caps and grab your favorite drink and leftover Halloween candy; it's time for Friday Night Trivia. We put together a 10-question quiz each week to test your knowledge of Ohio State football and its upcoming opponent. This week, we see how much you know about the team from the Garden State, New Jersey.The correct answers from last week’s quiz and the percentage of participants who got each question correct can be found in the table below

.With a victory, Ohio State’s current winning streak against Wisconsin will climb to 10 straight games. Which of these Big Ten opponents have the Buckeyes never defeated in 10 consecutive games?Three Buckeyes have recorded four sacks in a game against Wisconsin. Which one of these Ohio State players did not?In 1915, the Buckeyes faced the Badgers for the first time in Madison, what stadium was the game played in?Overall, the correct answer was the most selected answer by the Eleven Warriors community on 8 out of 10 questions. On two questions, one incorrect answer received more votes than the correct answer. 29% of contestants thought John Simon was the Buckeye who did not record four sacks against Wisconsin. 54% went with Wisconsin Field as the stadium Ohio State and the Badgers played in for their first game in Madison in 1915.Ohio State vs. Rutgers Preview: Buckeyes Hit the Road for Second Straight Game to Face Improved Scarlet Knights in November Opene

