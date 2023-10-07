The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. More than half the world’s population sees AP journalism every day.RICHMOND, Va.

Richmond (3-3, 2-1 Coastal Athletic Association) trailed 14-0 when Coleman fired a 65-yard scoring strike to Brooks Heagarty midway through the first quarter. Coleman and Nick DeGennaro hooked up for a 56-yard touchdown to get the Spiders within 17-14 after one quarter.

Coleman had 13-yard touchdown passes to Quanye Veney and DeGennaro on back-to-back second-quarter possessions and then hit Landon Ellis for an 11-yard score with 53 seconds remaining to put the Spiders up 35-24 at halftime. headtopics.com

Coleman’s final TD pass was his third to DeGennaro — a 2-yarder — for the only score of the third quarter.Dillon Gabriel’s late TD pass lifts No. 12 Oklahoma over No.

Coleman completed 25 of 36 passes for 365 yards with two interceptions for Richmond. DeGennaro had eight catches for 113 yards. Robertson completed 18 of 25 passes for 315 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions for the Black Bears. Backup QB Anthony Harris had 81 yards on 8-of-11 passing with a 2-yard TD toss to Gillette for the only score of the fourth quarter. Gillette finished with eight catches for 169 yards. Maine rushed for 11 yards on 18 carries. headtopics.com

Coleman passed for 224 yards and two touchdowns with one interception in his first start — a 31-14 loss to Hampton.

