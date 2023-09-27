Frequent GOP L.A. congressional candidate charged with misusing campaign funds

Republican Omar Navarro is indicted on suspicion of misusing campaign funds during his four failed attempts to unseat Rep. Maxine Waters. Omar Navarro, a favorite of former President Trump’s MAGA movement for repeatedly challenging Democrat Maxine Waters for her congressional seat, was indicted Wednesday on 43 counts of misusing campaign funds, including funneling tens of thousands...

FBI agents also arrested Navarro’s mother, Dora Asghari, 59, of Torrance and a friend, Zacharias Diamantides-Abel, 34, of Long Beach. Both are accused of conspiring with Navarro to convert campaign donations to personal use. Navarro, 34, is in state custody on unrelated charges, according to the office of the district attorney for the Central District of California, but he is expected to be turned over soon to federal authorities.

Federal prosecutors in the Central District of California unsealed a 45-page indictment charging Navarro with 13 counts of wire fraud, 26 counts of falsification of records and three counts of prohibited use of campaign funds. Asghari is charged with six counts of wire fraud. Diamantides-Abel is charged with two counts of wire fraud. All three defendants are charged with one count of conspiracy.Navarro, a Republican, ran against Waters for her 43rd Congressional District seat in south L.A. County in the last four elections. He consistently garnered less than 25% of the vote, but

his use of digital media and campaign stunts attracted high-profile friends within Trump’s “Make America Great Again” movement

, including former national security advisor Michael Flynn and former Trump political advisor Roger Stone.

The attention also led to an outpouring of donations to his campaigns. Navarro raised just $2,846 in 2016, but brought in $1.17 million in 2018 and $731,118 in 2020, when he failed to advance to the general election. He collected $85,997 in 2022. Navarro acted as his own campaign treasurer in all four campaigns, according to filings with the Federal Election Commission.