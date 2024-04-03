French Police Clear Migrants from Paris Square Ahead of Olympics

French police cleared dozens of migrants, including families with children, from the square in front of Paris City Hall on Wednesday, as the capital prepares to mark the countdown of 100 days until the start of the Olympic Games. The police arrived in the early hours to remove around 50 people, mostly women and children aged between 3 months and 10 years, who were sleeping in cars, under blankets or plastic sheets to protect themselves from the rain.

The migrants gathered their belongings and boarded a bus to accommodation organized by the local government in the village of Besançon in eastern France. Welfare workers fear that this may be the beginning of a broader operation to expel migrants and other people sleeping on the streets, ahead of the start of the summer Olympics, without providing longer-term accommodation

