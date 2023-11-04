French Phenom Victor Wembanyama Shines in Fifth NBA Game

As the NBA career of French phenom Victor Wembanyama has gotten underway, his coach Gregg Popovich has preached patience. In his fifth game, Wembanyama had a breakout performance with 28 points, 10 rebounds, and 2 blocks in a win over the Phoenix Suns. This puts him in the company of Kevin Durant and LeBron James as the only teenagers to achieve this feat since 1973-74.

