Police take finger prints in a bus that the Lyon soccer team were traveling in, before arriving at the Velodrome Stadium prior to the French League One soccer match between Olympique de Marseille and Lyon in Marseille, France, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023. Lyon coach Fabio Grosso has suffered a head injury as the team bus came under attack from fans throwing projectiles before the French league soccer game against Marseille.

“Shame and Disgust,” was the headline on L'Equipe newspaper's front page, with a picture of Grosso’s bloodied face. Since it took place outside the Velodrome stadium, responsibility lies with public authorities and not with the club. The case has been taken over by a French league committee in charge of scheduling competitions, and not by the discipline commission.

Grosso suffered a deep cut above his left eye that required stitches and had a large bandage wrapped around his head.and comes at a very bad time for the French league amid negotiations for the sale of its TV rights abroad. Earlier this month, the auction for the domestic broadcast rights for the 2024-2029 period was cancelled after the league failed to attract bids meeting the minimum price set. headtopics.com

“Without exception, in soccer, all players, coaches and fans must be safe to enjoy our sport,” Infantino said. He added a picture of Grosso with a bandage on his face, with the message ”Forza Fabio." She and Darmanin defended police protection for the Lyon team even though the measures weren't enough to prevent the attack.

“Because of a handful of thoughtless people, tonight’s party was spoiled and 65,000 fans were deprived of attending a soccer match,” the club said.

