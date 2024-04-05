French diver takes a spill in front of President Macron during Olympics opening ceremony

The unveiling of the new Aquatics Centre in Paris for the 2024 Summer Olympics had an awkward moment when one diver for France took a spill during the opening ceremony . And it came in front of French President Emmanuel Macron. Alexis Jandard, who starred for France in the Tokyo Olympics, had a bit of a mishap when he attempted a dive at the 154 million-euro Aquatics Centre , which will be used in this year’s Olympics.

Accompanied by two other divers on separate diving boards, Jandard was attempting a synchronized dive when his initial jump on the end of the board ended with him slipping instead of starting his somersault. Jandard, the 2022 World Aquatics Championships silver medalist, saw his foot move completely off the board. After his back hit the board, he fell into the pool below. Luckily, it was only three meters above the pool

