Since 2020, coups d’etats have taken place in Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger, and most recently Gabon, but political upheaval is not the only thing these countries have in common. What also binds them are their ties to France as former colonies and members of the Francophone world.

As France has receded, Russia has moved to fill the vacuum. The Wagner Group, a Russian private military company, not only waged disinformation campaigns to delegitimize France as a partner in the fight against terrorism but also propagated false narratives to intensify the hostility.

Though dastardly, the Russian tactics are effective, especially given the objective fact of the French decline. The reputation of France as a reliable security partner has never been lower. Consequently, the U.S. can no longer rely on France in African matters. headtopics.com

But where there is decline, there is also rebirth. Other powers in Africa are emerging: India, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Israel, and Morocco have all managed to assert themselves as prospective partners for African countries in search of fresh investors and dependable security partners. Above all, they are allies of the U.S.

At a time when China aggressively pursues control of African markets and Russia uses anti-French sentiment to sway African countries to its side, the Biden administration can rely on its Middle Eastern partners, for whom the stability of Africa is a national security matter. In fact, instability in Sudan has not only weakened the Sahel region but also jeopardized Red Sea security. headtopics.com

Read more:

dcexaminer »

Christian FrenchChristian French French performs tonight at 7 at House of Blues.

The United States shouldn’t imitate the United Kingdom’s nationalized healthcare schemeWe need only look at the UK’s system to see what happens when the State has our “health and safety”––and money––in its hands.

James Deeny Named Head of Press at DiorHe joins the French fashion house from KCD.

CBDC lays foundation for new global monetary system: French central bankThe official emphasized the necessity of considering the cross-border issue regarding CBDCs from the outset and not as an afterthought.

Bedbug fears grip Paris as French minister pledges actionConcern over the spread of bedbugs in Paris and other French cities have mounted in recent weeks as social media posts show infestations in trains.

Is Nvidia Abusing its Market Position?It all started with news of an early-morning raid on Nvidia's French offices.