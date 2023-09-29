French court should reject lawsuit on police racial profiling, adviser says

The landmark class action lawsuit, if successful, could open the door for similar broad legal challenges in a country where activism has traditionally taken the form of direct protest. A view shows the Conseil d'Etat, France's highest administrative court, in Paris, France, August 16, 2021.

REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier/File PhotoPARIS, Sept 29 (Reuters) - An adviser to France's top administrative court urged it on Friday to reject a class action lawsuit against the state alleging police inaction on racial profiling, saying the government could not be held at fault over a lack of reform.petitioning

the Conseil d'Etat (State Council) argued the police discriminate against young Arab and Black men during routine patrols. The case asks the council to require concrete reforms from the government. If successful, the landmark petition could open the way for similar broad legal challenges in a country where activism has traditionally taken the form of direct protest, and where class actions only became possible in 2014 and remain rare.

