Free Shredding of Sensitive Documents at Comerica Bank's Mangum Banking Center

Comerica Bank and Iron Mountain are teaming up to offer free, secure shredding of sensitive paper documents on April 6, at Comerica’s Mangum Banking Center located at 2201 Mangum Road. The event, known as Shred Day Houston , will run from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., an hour earlier than previously scheduled. Documents that contain sensitive information (name, address, social security number, account numbers, etc).

Documents that include utility invoices, bank statements, medical records, credit card offers, and tax documents older than seven years. You are not required to remove staples, fasteners, or anything attached to the paperwork. Individuals, small businesses, and nonprofits are encouraged to take advantage of this opportunity to securely dispose of their sensitive document

