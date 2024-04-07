Free Eye Protection Available for Upcoming Solar Eclipse

To catch the upcoming total solar eclipse , but there are plenty of options to take in the rare astrological phenomenon for free. If you find yourself in the path of totality, you'll want to make sure that you're using eye protection before turning your gaze upward. Against looking at the obscured sun for even a split second, emphasizing that solar radiation can burn the inside of your eyes and potentially cause irreversible damage.

The eclipse will take place the afternoon of Monday, April 8, with parts of states like Texas, Ohio and New York falling into the path of totality. Normal sunglasses aren't strong enough to protect your eyes from harm. Instead, you'll need special protection designed specifically for observing an eclipse. Luckily, both government organizations and private businesses are distributing eyewear that meets the requirements set by the American Astronomical Society. Libraries across the nation are distributing glasses for free

Solar Eclipse Eye Protection Totality Solar Radiation Libraries Glasses

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



NBCPhiladelphia / 🏆 569. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Here's where to find safe eye protection for Monday's solar eclipseAll eyes will turn to the skies on April 8 for the solar eclipse. During this amazing event it will be important to practice proper eye safety. Here's how.

Source: KVUE - 🏆 244. / 63 Read more »

Here's where to find safe eye protection for Monday's solar eclipseAll eyes will turn to the skies on April 8 for the solar eclipse. During this amazing event it will be important to practice proper eye safety. Here's how.

Source: 10TV - 🏆 560. / 51 Read more »

Here's where to find safe eye protection for Monday's solar eclipseAll eyes will turn to the skies on April 8 for the solar eclipse. During this amazing event it will be important to practice proper eye safety. Here's how.

Source: KHOU - 🏆 330. / 59 Read more »

Here's where to find safe eye protection for Monday's solar eclipseAll eyes will turn to the skies on April 8 for the solar eclipse. During this amazing event it will be important to practice proper eye safety. Here's how.

Source: wfaa - 🏆 543. / 51 Read more »

Here's where to find safe eye protection for Monday's solar eclipseAll eyes will turn to the skies on April 8 for the solar eclipse. During this amazing event it will be important to practice proper eye safety. Here's how.

Source: KENS5 - 🏆 608. / 51 Read more »

Here's where to find safe eye protection for Monday's solar eclipseAll eyes will turn to the skies on April 8 for the solar eclipse. During this amazing event it will be important to practice proper eye safety. Here's how.

Source: CBS8 - 🏆 335. / 59 Read more »