Free COVID-19 Tests To Be Mailed to US Households Again

Americans will once again be able to order free COVID-19 tests that will be mailed to their homes. As many as four nasal swab tests will be available for U.S. households beginning this month when the federal program reopens. The tests will detect current virus strains and can be ordered ahead of the holiday season, according to a U.S. Health and Human Services spokesperson.RELATED: Drug-resistant superbugs could kill more than 39 million by 2050, study suggestsHere’s what to know:The U.S.

Last fall’s shots targeted a different part of the coronavirus family tree, a strain that’s no longer circulating.Meanwhile, health experts and scientists around the world are sharing thoughts on what they believe will be the next dominant COVID variant, called XEC. Experts say it’s in the same family as the Omicron variant, but appears to be getting more contagious as it has spread in recent weeks.XEC is the proposed name of a hybrid variant of the Omicron lineages KS.1.1 and KP.3.

Covid-19 Tests Free Pandemic Health

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



FOX4 / 🏆 289. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Free COVID-19 Test Kits To Be Mailed to American Homes AgainStarting this month, Americans will be able to order free at-home COVID-19 test kits that will be mailed directly to their homes. The program will reopen at COVIDTests.gov, allowing households to order up to four nasal swab tests.

Source: wsyx6 - 🏆 444. / 53 Read more »

Free COVID tests to be made available as experts anticipate winter surgeThe U.S. Department of Health and Human Services will send out another round of free COVID-19 tests. Here's when you can get yours.

Source: 10News - 🏆 732. / 50 Read more »

“Free” COVID-19 Tests: A Harbinger Of Government-Centered HealthcareGovernment-centered healthcare is fundamentally anticompetitive, anti-innovation, undemocratic, and contrary to the American self-governed way of life.

Source: ForbesTech - 🏆 318. / 59 Read more »

More free COVID-19 tests can soon be ordered through the mailOn the heels of a summer wave of COVID-19 cases, Americans will be able to request the virus test kits — at no cost — starting in late September.

Source: ladailynews - 🏆 332. / 59 Read more »

New COVID vaccine for 2024, isolation guidelines, free tests and more questions, answeredTested positive for COVID in 2024? Here's what to know about isolation, testing, new vaccines and more.

Source: CBSNews - 🏆 87. / 68 Read more »

How To Get Free COVID Tests From US Government This MonthU.S. households will be eligible to order four free COVID-19 testing kits.

Source: Newsweek - 🏆 468. / 52 Read more »