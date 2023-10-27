Frazzled U.S. stock investors eye frothy Treasury market as Fed looms

© Reuters. A trader works on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., October 27, 2023. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Investors worry that yields could rise further if the Fed reinforces its hawkish message at the central bank's Nov. 1 monetary policy meeting. Strong U.S. employment data next Friday could also be a catalyst for yields to rise if it bolsters the case for keeping rates elevated to cool the economy and prevent inflation from rebounding.

Overall, futures markets are pricing in a near-certainty that the Fed does not raise rates in November, and a nearly 80% chance that the central bank holds rates steady in December, according to CME's FedWatch Tool. Still, policymakers have projected they will keep the key policy rate at current levels through most of 2024, longer than markets had previously anticipated. headtopics.com

With U.S. Gross Domestic Product growth at a sizzling 4.9% in the third quarter, signs that the labor market remains too hot, or the Fed sees the need for further tightening to control inflation, could fuel further volatility.

Adding to the bond market's concerns, the Treasury is expected to announce its upcoming auction sizes later this week. Worries about a growing federal deficit and increased supply have helped push yields higher. headtopics.com

More broadly, some believe the stock market's trading patterns this year point to a rebound in the fourth quarter.

Read more:

Investingcom »

Wall St Week Ahead Frazzled U.S. stock investors eye frothy Treasury market as Fed loomsFinancial markets are bracing for what could be a momentous week, with a Federal Reserve meeting, U.S. employment data and earnings from technology heavyweight Apple Inc (AAPL.O) possibly setting the course for stocks and bonds the rest of the year. Read more ⮕

Invisalign maker’s stock craters after soft earnings. Analysts still say it’s a buy.Align Technology says frazzled consumers are making fewer dental appointments Read more ⮕

Treasury yields little changed as investors consider monetary policy outlookU.S. Treasurys held steady on Thursday as investors considered the outlook for Fed monetary policy ahead of the central bank’s meeting next week. Read more ⮕

Soaring Treasury yields threaten long-term performance of US stocksSoaring U.S. Treasury yields are further boosting the appeal of bonds over stocks, deepening an already painful equity selloff while threatening to weigh on equity performance over the long term. Read more ⮕

Ten-year Treasury yields hold just below 5% ahead of GDP reportJamie Chisholm is a markets reporter based in London. Read more ⮕

Treasury Designates Hamas but Leaves US Support Network IntactTreasury Department officials sanctioned several Hamas members last week in a largely 'superficial' move that critics charge will do little to degrade the terror group behind the Oct. 7 massacre in Israel. The designation, which comes in the wake of the slaughter of at least... Read more ⮕