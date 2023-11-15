Fraud in Academic Journals: A Pervasive Issue for College Applicants

With admission rates at all-time lows and university admission offices decreasing their emphasis on test scores, college applicants have never been more incentivized to differentiate themselves via co-curricular and extracurricular activities. This pressure leads many students to pursue research opportunities, often with the perception that publishing in academic journals is crucial for admission to the college of their dreams.

But fraud is emerging as a pervasive issue among the academic journals in which students and professional academics aspire to publish. A study of 4,800 professional-level social science and economics journals found almost 50% are predatory. They publish “flimsy findings” via lax review processes

United States Headlines Read more: PENNLİVE »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

TRUTHOUT: The Impact of Healthy Diets on Academic PerformanceCognition, concentration and vigor are wellness markers associated with healthy diets. Failure to recognize intolerance or allergies to certain foods has dire consequences for academic performance.

Source: truthout | Read more »

PENNLİVE: Parents' Perception of Children's Academic Performance Misaligned with Standardized TestsNearly nine out of 10 parents believe their child is performing at grade level despite standardized tests showing far fewer students are on track, according to a poll released by Gallup and the nonprofit Learning Heroes. Report cards, which many parents rely on for a sense of their children’s progress, might be missing the whole picture, researchers say. Without that knowledge, parents may not seek opportunities for extra support for their children.

Source: PennLive | Read more »

FOX10PHOENİX: Trump's Lawyers Blame Accountants in Fraud TrialTrump's lawyers are blaming outside accounting firm Mazars USA LLP for the financial statements at the center of the New York Attorney General's lawsuit. They are using expert testimony from a former federal financial regulator to defend Trump.

Source: FOX10Phoenix | Read more »

NEWSWEEK: Trump could face political fallout if he settles New York fraud trial, attorney saysA prominent attorney has warned that Donald Trump may face major political consequences if he settles his New York fraud trial. The trial stems from a $250-million lawsuit filed by New York Attorney General Letitia James, alleging that Trump and top executives at The Trump Organization conspired to increase his net worth through fraudulent financial statements.

Source: Newsweek | Read more »

AP: Donald Trump Jr to Testify in Civil Business Fraud TrialDonald Trump Jr is set to testify in a civil business fraud trial at the New York Supreme Court. The trial involves former President Donald Trump and his children. Justice Arthur Engoron is presiding over the trial.

Source: AP | Read more »

KSATNEWS: Former Fundraiser Pleads Guilty to Wire Fraud ChargeA former fundraiser for U.S. Rep. George Santos has pleaded guilty to a federal wire fraud charge. He admitted impersonating a high-ranking congressional aide while raising campaign cash for Santos.

Source: ksatnews | Read more »