'Frasier' returns to TV but you don't need to be a superfan of the original to laugh at its jokes

until TUE 5:00 PM PDT, Willapa Hills, South Washington Coast, Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz CountyFRASIER --"Goodnight, Seattle" Episode 21 -- Pictured: (l-r) Kelsey Grammer as Dr. Frasier Crane, David Hyde Pierce as Dr.

At this point, "Frasier" had been off the air for 10 years, but Cristalli used it as "an outlet to practice writing because I was such a super fan and I just loved the style of joke-telling, so I would work on it.

This "Frasier" stars Grammer in the title role of the high-brow psychiatrist, as he moves back to Boston. His son Freddy is now grown, working as a firefighter, and Frasier realizes he needs to prioritize their relationship (much in the way the character set out to connect with his retired police officer father, played by John Mahoney, in the original). headtopics.com

They also reference the original series sparingly and smartly — which is an act of restraint that Cristalli said Harris helped him to understand. "There are analogies and callbacks to the old show, but we try not to do any of them shamelessly," Cristalli said. "We’re not going to just throw a recliner or a Jack Russell in, like we’re trying to do them subtly and elegantly. So if you catch them, great, but we’re not hanging everything on those jokes. I love (the references) ... but Chris makes a very good point.

Famed sitcom director James Burrows ("Taxi," "Friends," "Will & Grace"), who worked with Grammer on both "Cheers" and "Frasier," signed on to direct two episodes. Burrows shared his advice to the new actors on "Frasier" (including Jack Cutmore-Scott as Freddy and Anders Keith as David, Frasier's nephew and the son of Niles and Daphne). headtopics.com

Read more:

fox13seattle »

'Frasier' returns to TV but you don't need to be a superfan of the original to laugh at its jokesAfter two decades, the character Dr. Frasier Crane returns in a new sitcom, “Frasier,” for Paramount+.

'Frasier' returns to TV but you don't need to be a superfan of the original to laugh at its jokesAfter two decades, the character Dr. Frasier Crane returns in a new sitcom, “Frasier,” for Paramount+.

'Frasier' returns to TV but you don't need to be a superfan of the original to laugh at its jokesAfter two decades, the character Dr. Frasier Crane returns in a new sitcom, “Frasier,”...

'Frasier' returns to TV but you don't need to be a superfan of the original to laugh at its jokesAfter two decades, the character Dr. Frasier Crane returns in a new sitcom, “Frasier,” for Paramount+.

'Frasier' returns to TV but you don't need to be a superfan of the original to laugh at its jokesAfter two decades, the character Dr. Frasier Crane returns in a new sitcom, “Frasier,” for Paramount+. The show sees Kelsey Grammer's Crane return to Boston, which is where viewers first met the character on “Cheers.” The writers behind the show use restraint, referencing the original series sparingly and taking it easy on the Frasier-speak. This Frasier wants to repair his relationship with his son Freddy, who is now grown and works as a firefighter. He also gets a job as a professor at Harvard

'Frasier' returns to TV but you don't need to be a superfan of the original to laugh at its jokesYou could say Joe Cristalli tweeted his role as co-executive producer and co-showrunner on the new 'Frasier' sitcom into existence.