'Frasier' returns to TV but you don't need to be a superfan of the original to laugh at its jokes

At this point, "Frasier" had been off the air for 10 years, but Cristalli used it as "an outlet to practice writing because I was such a super fan and I just loved the style of joke-telling, so I would work on it.
This "Frasier" stars Grammer in the title role of the high-brow psychiatrist, as he moves back to Boston. His son Freddy is now grown, working as a firefighter, and Frasier realizes he needs to prioritize their relationship (much in the way the character set out to connect with his retired police officer father, played by John Mahoney, in the original). headtopics.com
They also reference the original series sparingly and smartly — which is an act of restraint that Cristalli said Harris helped him to understand. "There are analogies and callbacks to the old show, but we try not to do any of them shamelessly," Cristalli said. "We’re not going to just throw a recliner or a Jack Russell in, like we’re trying to do them subtly and elegantly. So if you catch them, great, but we’re not hanging everything on those jokes. I love (the references) ... but Chris makes a very good point.
Famed sitcom director James Burrows ("Taxi," "Friends," "Will & Grace"), who worked with Grammer on both "Cheers" and "Frasier," signed on to direct two episodes. Burrows shared his advice to the new actors on "Frasier" (including Jack Cutmore-Scott as Freddy and Anders Keith as David, Frasier's nephew and the son of Niles and Daphne). headtopics.com
